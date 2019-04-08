Ideas floated for campus after college closes

POUTLNEY, Vt. (AP) — Green Mountain College officials, staff and students, as well as community members and state officials, are discussing what will happen to the campus after the college closes.

College President Robert Allen told attendees that he's received two proposals from groups seeking to occupy the campus. He says one is a group of alumni, students and college community members who want to keep the school open. The Rutland Herald reports that Allen said the other organization is a sustainability focused group with multiple revenue sources.

Community members at the Thursday meeting also brainstormed ideas for the campus ranging from creating a new correctional facility to developing a multi-use business park.

The college announced in January that it would be closing for good in May, citing declining enrollment.

