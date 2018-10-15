Idaho State Museum sees 1000 visitors for grand re-opening

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the renovated Idaho State Museum had more than 1,000 visitors for its grand re-opening last weekend.

Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore said in a prepared statement on Monday that it was gratifying to see so many people take advantage of the educational resource that is the museum.

The museum underwent a $17 million renovation, adding roughly 18,000 square feet to the Boise building that was originally built in the 1950s.

The museum includes more than 500 artifacts and more than 40 multi-media exhibits.