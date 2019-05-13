House approves 10% increase in funding for Oregon schools

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House approved an almost 10% increase in funding for schools.

Lawmaker sent the Senate a $9 billion two-year school budget Monday. That's $100 million more than what Gov. Kate Brown recommended in her budget proposal.

But legislative analysts say that's still not enough. The Quality Education Commission recommends the state invest at least $10.7 billion to meet educational needs.

Oregon pays far less per student compared to other states despite the fact that school funding takes up the largest portion of the state budget.

At least $200 million of the state's school budget is dependent on a proposed tax on business that's consumed the legislature in the past week.