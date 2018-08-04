Hoopeston teachers learn self-care to aid student help

HOOPESTON, Ill. (AP) — Teachers in Hoopeston (HUP'-stihn) schools are learning how to take care of themselves so they can take care of their students.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that all 220 Hoopeston school staff members this month will attend one-day wellness and self-care training based on "The Happiness Advantage" by Shawn Achor.

Hoopeston schools Superintendent Suzi Hesser says teachers "can't give from an empty well." She says the training ensures their "buckets are full" so they can help pupils.

The program is funded through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The commission has a seven-year grant to improve post-high school achievement.

The grant also provides $35,000 a year for seven years to finance a Hoopeston social worker. Hoopeston will have a social worker at each of the elementary, middle and high school buildings.