Holocaust survivor to meet students in swastika party photo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The stepsister of Anne Frank will meet with Southern California high school students who were photographed giving Nazi salutes around a swastika formed by drinking cups during a party.

Eighty-nine-year-old Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will speak to the involved students late Thursday morning at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach.

Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the local Chabad Center for Jewish Life says the meeting will be private, but Schloss will speak to news media afterward.

The party photo surfaced last weekend, shocking the community as the teens were identified as students from Newport Harbor and other local schools.

School officials and other area leaders condemned anti-Semitic actions and hundreds of people came to a meeting at the school Monday night to express outrage.