High school students to get taste of military academies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — High school students have a chance to learn about military service academies.

The Maine Maritime Academy is hosting a free workshop at the Clarion Hotel in Portland on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The workshop will include information sessions on public maritime colleges along with federal military academies and their nominating processes. Students and parents can also hear about opportunities with military reserve officer training corps and private military college options.

College personnel will attend to answer questions on admissions, career services and financial aid. Representatives from Maine's Congressional delegation will also attend.

__

For more info: Register by calling 1-800-464-6565 or contacting admissions@mma.edu.