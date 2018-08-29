High school principal bans fast food deliveries for students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The principal of a western New York high school has banned fast food deliveries to students during school hours.

Niagara Falls High Principal Cynthia Jones tells WGRZ-TV the decision was near the top of her list of priorities when she was named to the position over the summer. Under the policy, parents will be barred from dropping off fast food to their children.

Jones says while observing classes last year she noticed teachers were constantly interrupted to write hall passes for students picking up lunches.

The principal believes banning the fast food drop-offs will keep students focused during class time and help with learning.

Jones says she understands students may forget their lunches occasionally. The educator says she will meet with parents if deliveries become a problem this year.

