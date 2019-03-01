High school gym roof collapses under heavy snow, no injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — The Springfield School Board has declared an emergency after the roof of Thurston High School's auxiliary gym collapsed.

KEZI-TV reports the declaration made Friday will allow the district to waive the bidding process so repairs can be done more quickly.

No one was injured when a support beam came down on Wednesday because of heavy snow. The roof collapsed during the school board's meeting on Friday.

Because of the damage, officials say they are moving this weekend's state basketball tournament to Springfield High School.

The Bulletin reports no one was injured when the roof of a bakery distribution warehouse in Bend also mostly collapsed Thursday from heavy snow. The roof of a riding arena for horses also fell east of Bend, KTVZ-TV reported .

