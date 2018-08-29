Hearing on if student will be tried as adult is Nov. 26

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A hearing to determine if a Freeman High School student charged with shooting one classmate to death and wounding three others will be tried as an adult has been pushed back to late November.

The hearing for 16-year-old Caleb Sharpe is now set for Nov. 26 after prosecutors requested a delay.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell contended that defense attorney Bevan Maxey has been slow to share reports from expert witnesses who are evaluating Sharpe's mental health.

Sharpe has been in custody since the Sept. 13 shootings at Freeman High, which is south of Spokane.

Sharpe faces one charge of aggravated first degree murder, three charges of attempted first degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault. He was 15 at the time of the shootings.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe's name was released in public documents.