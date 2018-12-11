Hawaiian-language version of 'Moana' to be given to schools

HONOLULU (AP) — The 2016 Disney film "Moana" re-recorded in the Hawaiian language will be given to every accredited school across Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Hawaiian-language version of the animated film premiered over the summer in the state following a yearlong effort by University of Hawaii faculty and students.

About 10,000 words were translated and about 4,000 sound files were recorded to produce the Hawaiian version of the Oscar-nominated film.

Chris Lee, director and founder of the university's Academy for Creative Media, says more than 30 Hawaiian-language speakers and singers were cast for the re-recording.

Auli'i Cravalho also participated, lending her voice again for the eponymous character.

The film is about a Polynesian teenage girl who embarks on a journey to save her island people and revive ancient wayfinding traditions.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com