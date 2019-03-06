Haskell university will seek new president

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The president of Haskell Indian Nations University who has been away on special assignment for four months won't be returning to the president's job.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Venida Chenault will work in the Office of Research, Policy and Post-secondary Education with the Bureau of Indian Education, according to Nedra Darling, director of the public affairs office of the assistant secretary for the Indian Affairs Department. The Bureau of Indian Education is within the U.S. Department of Interior.

Chenault served for five years as the leader of the federally operated tribal college in Lawrence.

Daniel Wildcat , a longtime Haskell faculty member, will continue serving as the acting president, Darling said.

A posting for a permanent president is expected Friday.