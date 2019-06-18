Harvard case offers reminder of perils of online misbehavior

The racist social-media posts that led Harvard University to revoke an admission offer to a Parkland high school survivor were originally shared only among friends.

The comments were in text messages and a Goggle document. But someone took screenshots.

That prompted the decision announced Monday. It serves as a reminder to aspiring college students and all young people that online comments, even those considered private, can resurface and be used against them.

It's relatively unusual for colleges to rescind admission offers. When they do, it's more often for a slip in academic performance or disciplinary issues than social media posts. But experts say it's not uncommon for offers of admission to be jeopardized by the emergence of damaging communications. Sometimes it happens because of people motivated by competition or jealousy.