Hampshire College announces initial round of layoffs

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Hampshire College says it will announce an initial round of layoffs this week as it continues to search for possible merger.

President Miriam Nelson sent a letter to college employees Wednesday informing them that in less than a week that they would be informed of their layoffs with 60 days' notice. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports college spokesman John Courtmanche says the college isn't prepared to say how many people will be losing their jobs.

College trustees recently voted to only accept 77 students for fall 2019 admission who were accepted through deferred admission and the early acceptance process.

Close to 90 percent of Hampshire's revenue comes from student tuition. The school was founded in 1970 and is known for its alternative education model with no grades or majors.