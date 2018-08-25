Hagood named interim superintendent of Walker County BOE

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — Walker County Schools has named a new superintendent after its current leader resigned.

The Daily Mountain Eagle reports the county's Board of Education named Dr. Joel Hagood as interim superintendent Thursday after Dr. Jason Adkins voluntarily resigned and was moved to a position as administrative officer for the school board. Per that agreement, neither Adkins nor the board can provide information as to why he resigned.

Adkins had served as superintendent since January 2011.

Hagood defeated Adkins in the June primary for the superintendent's race and will face Tanya Guin in the Nov. 6 general election.

He says he was surprised by the appointment and hopeful that the temporary post will give him an advantage in the fall.

