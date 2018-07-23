Growth in Louisiana-funded private school programs slowing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The growth in two Louisiana programs that pay for private school tuition with public money is slowing, but they still pay full or partial tuition for nearly 9 percent of the students attending private school in the state.

The Louisiana Scholarship Program, known as the voucher program, and the Tuition Donation Rebate program were created by the Legislature in 2012. The Advocate reports six out of 10 private schools in Louisiana are using at least one program.

In 2017-18, the programs added about 300 students each, boosting participation to more than 9,200 children.

To be eligible, a family can earn no more than about $62,750 annually for a family of four.