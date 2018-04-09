Graduation rates increase for 7th consecutive year

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say graduation rates in Connecticut are at a record-breaking high.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the State Department of Education say graduation rates reached 87.9 percent in 2017, marking an increase for the seventh consecutive year. Malloy called the results "dramatic," particularly for the lowest-performing districts in the state.

The rate marks an over five percent increase since 2011. Graduation rates for English learners improved to 68.4 percent in 2017, up from 62.4 percent in 2011.

The state also says that it used free and reduced-priced meal eligibility as an indicator of family wealth to discover the graduation rate gap between low-income and affluent students. The gap has decreased from 27.7 points in 2011 to 17.4 points in 2017.

Malloy and Commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell made the announcement at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven on Monday.