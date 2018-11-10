Graduate students at Brown to decide whether to unionize

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University graduate students are deciding whether to unionize.

The university says that the vote begins Wednesday. Students will have until Nov. 19 to cast a ballot at the Ivy League campus in Providence.

About 1,250 graduate students who are teaching assistants, proctors or research assistants are eligible to vote.

If more than half the ballots cast favor unionization, everyone in positions covered by the bargaining unit would be represented by the union as it negotiates employment terms.

Brown Provost Richard Locke says the university's primary relationship with graduate students is as students, but it supports the rights of students to "make this critical decision on unionization for themselves."

Brown worked with a student organization, Stand Up for Graduate Student Employees, on setting the terms for a formal election.