Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a former Missouri high school coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach's father was the superintendent of the school district.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suit filed this month in Cass County Circuit Court says Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds and elsewhere after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year.

After the allegations came to light in 2017, Dahman resigned from the school, where he had worked as an aide, and coached football and wrestling. No criminal charges have been filed.

His father, Frank Dahman, retired last year as superintendent.

A district spokeswoman declined to comment, and Joseph Dahman didn't return a message from The Star.

