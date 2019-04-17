Gerlach named interim chancellor at East Carolina University

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former budget analyst at the North Carolina Legislature and adviser to the governor is now the interim chancellor at East Carolina University.

UNC System interim president Bill Roper announced Tuesday that Dan Gerlach will serve as ECU's leader. Gerlach replaces Cecil Sutton, who announced on March 18 that he would resign effective May 5.

A news release from ECU says that since October 2008, Gerlach has served as president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit which works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina's rural and tobacco-dependent communities.

Gerlach previously served as a legislative budget analyst, nonprofit policy director and senior adviser to the governor. He has served on over a dozen commissions on budget, tax, agriculture and economic development at the state and national level.