Georgia Southern president outlines vision for the future

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Southern University's new President Kyle Marrero is pledging to be a president for both Statesboro and Savannah campuses.

Marrero says that since the consolidation of Georgia Southern and the former Armstrong University, students haven't understood the strengths of the combined university. That's partly because the leadership has changed so often.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Marrero made the comments at a recent media event.

Marrero says he's optimistic about what the university can become, despite recent enrollment declines. Those prompted a "redirection" for the next fiscal year, with departments asked to cut 10 percent from their budgets.

