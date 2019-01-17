Georgia Southern University has new president

ATLANTA (AP) — The new president of Georgia Southern University has been named.

News outlets report the Board of Regents named Kyle Marrero as president of Georgia Southern University on Thursday. He'll begin his new position effective April 1.

Marrero currently serves as president of the University of West Georgia. A national search for the next president will be launched.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley says Marrero's higher education experience, combined with his focus on strengthening academics and building community partnerships, will be an asset to Georgia Southern's campus community and the region as a whole.

Jaimie Hebert resigned as Georgia Southern's president in June to become provost at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, his alma mater. University System official Shelley Nickel served as interim president.