Georgetown seeks more emergency care in southern Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two health care companies are seeking permission from the state to build emergency departments in Delaware's southernmost county.

The Delaware State News reports that Bayhealth and Beebe Healthcare each have applications before the Delaware Health Resources Board to build freestanding emergency departments in or near Georgetown, the Sussex County seat located in the heart of the county.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West say there is a need for emergency services in the town. He said residents currently have to take ambulance rides farther out in the county for treatment.

But opponents say a new emergency department in Georgetown would take patients from existing facilities in the county and make them less viable.

The full board is scheduled to meet July 25. Last month a subcommittee recommended neither project be approved.