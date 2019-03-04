Gay teen shunned by parents starts college fund for others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen who raised tens of thousands of dollars for college after his parents ostracized him for being gay now wants to pay it forward.

Seth Owen's story was widely shared after his biology teacher took to the crowdfunding site GoFundMe that raised $140,000. He also got a $25,000 check on Ellen DeGeneres' TV talk show.

Georgetown University offered the Jacksonville valedictorian a full-ride scholarship, and he told WTLV he used the windfall to start a nonprofit group to help other teenagers in similar circumstances.

The organization Unbroken Horizons Scholarship Foundation will be awarding three scholarships this summer.

Owen's parents kicked him out a year ago following disagreements over his sexuality and an ultimatum: attend their Southern Baptist church or leave.

Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/