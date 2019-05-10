Frisbee blamed for broken sprinkler that doused Bryant dorm

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — An errant Frisbee is being blamed for breaking a sprinkler that flooded a Rhode Island college dormitory and displaced hundreds of students in the middle of exam week.

Bryant University president Ronald Machtley said in an email to the campus community that students throwing a Frisbee in a hallway damaged the sprinkler on the third floor of a freshman residence hall Wednesday night.

About 300 students were displaced and had to find alternate housing.

Machtley said the university is asking faculty to accommodate students affected by the flooding who may have final exams or presentations

He says the university is working with its insurance company to ensure that all damage to personal property is covered.