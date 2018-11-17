PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Acadiana 38, Denham Springs 37

Destrehan 31, Landry/Walker 26

East Ascension 28, Slidell 25

John Ehret 37, Haughton 6

Ruston 61, Alexandria 60, 2OT

Terrebonne 35, Ouachita Parish 14

West Monroe 43, Captain Shreve 0

Zachary 41, Hahnville 20

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Bastrop 40, Westgate 14

Easton 45, Breaux Bridge 0

Karr 49, Tioga 13

Lakeshore 35, Livonia 21

Leesville 27, Assumption 14

Neville 31, Pearl River 9

St. Martinville 28, Belle Chasse 7

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Eunice 13, Wossman 12

Iota 31, Baker 14

Kaplan 35, Crowley 6

Lake Charles College Prep 14, Northwest 8

Madison Prep 6, Caldwell Parish 0

North Webster 26, St. James 23

Sterlington 57, Church Point 56, 2OT

Union Parish 34, Jena 14

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Amite 41, East Feliciana 6

DeQuincy 20, Rosepine 12

Ferriday 27, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0

Franklin 34, Kinder 28

Many 53, Rayville 32

St. Helena Central 26, Northeast 14

Vidalia 28, Independence 20

Welsh 33, Mansfield 16

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Basile 63, Montgomery 40

Delhi 30, East Iberville 12

Haynesville 48, Sicily Island 6

Kentwood 34, Merryville 6

Logansport 48, Gueydan 0

Oak Grove 44, Slaughter 0

Oberlin 23, Jonesboro-Hodge 22

West St. John 49, Homer 8

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Rummel 27, Brother Martin 23

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, St. Augustine 19

Evangel Christian Academy 37, C.E. Byrd 17

John Curtis Christian 27, Jesuit 14

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

De La Salle 17, Archbishop Hannan 14

St. Charles Catholic 14, Parkview Baptist 7

St. Thomas More 63, E.D. White 7

University (Lab) 48, St. Louis 14

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Country Day 58, Ascension Episcopal 35

New Iberia Catholic 35, Dunham 7

Newman 31, Calvary Baptist Academy 28

Notre Dame 41, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Ascension Catholic 66, Pointe Coupee Catholic 20

Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Opelousas Catholic 14

Southern Lab 22, Ouachita Christian 21

Vermilion Catholic 56, St. Frederick Catholic 0

