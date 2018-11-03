Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 48, Chelsea 12
Afton 34, Ketchum 6
Alex 78, Burns Flat-Dill City 28
Anadarko 34, Chickasha 13
Antlers 26, Valliant 14
Ardmore 41, Western Heights 19
Bartlesville 51, Shawnee 44
Beggs 35, Sperry 21
Berryhill 55, Verdigris 26
Bethany 59, McLoud 42
Bishop Kelley 49, McAlester 7
Bixby 51, Muskogee 7
Blanchard 49, Harrah 6
Booker T. Washington 48, Sand Springs 21
Bray-Doyle 62, Wilson 28
Bristow 49, Miami 30
Broken Bow 49, Fort Gibson 0
Buffalo 54, Sharon-Mutual 20
Canadian 38, Maud 18
Carl Albert 20, McGuinness 14
Carnegie 30, Geary 6
Casady 20, Dallas Greenhill, Texas 19
Cascia Hall 47, Inola 13
Cashion 26, Minco 13
Catoosa 30, Oologah 12
Central Sallisaw 14, Gore 12
Chandler 44, Holdenville 38
Chisholm 49, Hennessey 26
Christian Heritage Academy 29, Crescent 22
Clinton 21, Cache 14
Coalgate 48, Marietta 14
Commerce 40, Quapaw 0
Community Christian 54, Crooked Oak 8
Corn Bible Academy 46, Grandfield 0
Coweta 13, Glenpool 7
Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6
Davenport 50, Yale 0
Davis 42, Tishomingo 14
Deer Creek 28, Choctaw 24
Deer Creek-Lamont 50, Welch 0
Depew 46, Prue 0
Dewar 60, Porum 18
Dickson 56, Comanche 20
Duncan 42, Altus 21
Durant 48, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
El Reno 53, MacArthur 42
Eufaula 44, Atoka 21
Fairview 41, Oklahoma Bible 17
Fox 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Gans 52, Arkoma 36
Grove 59, McLain/TSST 20
Guthrie 41, Eisenhower 6
Guymon 21, OKC Northwest 14, OT
Hartshorne 44, Heavener 23
Heritage Hall 40, Mannford 13
Hinton 18, Hollis 6
Hobart 29, Frederick 15
Holland Hall 34, Panama 6
Hooker 30, Texhoma 6
Hugo 46, Wilburton 16
Hulbert 54, Savanna 8
Idabel 27, Roland 26, OT
Jay 45, Sequoyah-Claremore 21
Jones 33, Prague 6
Kansas 12, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Kiefer 37, Haskell 36
Kingfisher 31, John Marshall 18
Kingston 44, Lindsay 23
Konawa 88, Wewoka 70
Laverne 70, Seiling 20
Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 19
Little Axe 60, Star Spencer 14
Locust Grove 43, Vinita 40
Lone Grove 34, Bethel 27
Mangum 54, Cordell 14
Maysville 50, Thackerville 0
Meeker 57, Henryetta 0
Merritt 27, Sayre 22
Metro Christian 55, Salina 27
Midway 50, Webbers Falls 0
Midwest City 50, Putnam West 7
Millwood 47, Stratford 6
Mooreland 49, Beaver 6
Morris 48, Dewey 6
Muldrow 14, Stilwell 12
Mustang 34, Moore 12
Newcastle 56, Elgin 7
Newkirk 30, Alva 22
Norman 31, Edmond Santa Fe 20
OKC Northeast 46, Wellston 0
Oaks 46, South Coffeyville 0
Okemah 36, Kellyville 20
Oklahoma Christian School 58, Luther 14
Oklahoma Union 26, Fairland 13
Owasso 41, Putnam North 7
Pawnee 44, Pawhuska 18
Perkins-Tryon 55, Mount St. Mary 19
Perry 44, Oklahoma Centennial 20
Piedmont 47, Woodward 28
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 58, Cherokee 40
Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Boise City 32
Poteau 30, Hilldale 24
Purcell 26, Marlow 22
Regent Prep 56, Foyil 8
Rejoice Christian School 64, Colcord 14
Ringling 26, Apache 0
Ringwood 44, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Ryan 46, Central High 22
Sallisaw 24, Central 6
Sapulpa 48, Ponca City 24
Sasakwa 50, Bowlegs 0
Seminole 74, Okmulgee 24
Shattuck 54, Canton 8
Skiatook 13, Tulsa East Central 7
Snyder 46, Cyril 0
Southmoore 42, Norman North 31
Southwest Covenant 63, Medford 30
Spiro 32, Sequoyah Tahlequah 13
Stillwater 35, Del City 21
Strother 72, Caddo 26
Stroud 50, Mounds 12
Sulphur 27, Pauls Valley 14
Tahlequah 21, Claremore 17
Talihina 46, Warner 14
Tecumseh 33, Madill 0
Thomas Fay Custer 42, Okeene 26
Tipton 15, Temple 0
Tonkawa 33, Hominy 30
Tulsa Edison 37, Ada 27
Tuttle 49, Cushing 14
Tyrone 70, Timberlake 24
Union 51, Edmond North 20
Vian 55, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Victory Christian 53, Caney Valley 0
Wagoner 61, Cleveland 20
Walters 28, Elmore City 6
Washington 35, Lexington 13
Watonga 57, Oklahoma Christian Academy 21
Watts 64, Summit Christian 16
Waukomis 42, Garber 14
Waurika 68, Empire 22
Wayne 43, Allen 7
Waynoka 15, Balko 0
Weatherford 37, Elk City 15
Westville 34, Pocola 8
Wyandotte 42, Nowata 7
Wynnewood 73, Liberty 16
Yukon 35, Edmond Memorial 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Capitol Hill vs. OKC Patriots, ccd.
Morrison vs. Langston Hughes Academy for Arts and Tech, ccd.
Rush Springs vs. Healdton, ccd.
Woodland vs. Drumright, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/