Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Knoxville Webb 48, Christian Community 27
Division I Class 1A=
First Round=
Cloudland 36, Midway 22
Coalfield 56, Jellico 14
Cornersville 48, McEwen 0
Freedom Prep 67, South Fulton 14
Gordonsville 35, Sale Creek 0
Greenfield 43, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 6
Huntingdon 41, Moore County 19
Lake County 60, Westwood 14
Lookout Valley 17, Jo Byrns 14
Mt. Pleasant 36, Collinwood 0
Oliver Springs 39, Hancock County 0
South Pittsburg 56, Monterey 15
Wayne County 20, Huntland 6
West Carroll 47, Hillcrest 28
Whitwell 56, Clay County 6
Division I Class 2A=
First Round=
Columbia Academy 24, Hickman County 6
Fairley 36, Gibson County 6
Lewis County 36, Houston County 7
Meigs County 48, Sullivan North 7
Oneida 23, Happy Valley 7
Peabody 42, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 0
Riverside 36, Eagleville 35, OT
Rockwood 7, Hampton 6
South Greene 44, Wartburg Central 26
Trinity Christian Academy 19, Mitchell 15
Trousdale County 41, Marion County 8
Tyner Academy 35, East Robertson 13
Union City 49, Douglass 13
Watertown 57, Bledsoe County 15
Waverly Central 32, Forrest 19
Westmoreland 14, Polk County 7
Division I Class 3A=
First Round=
Alcoa 56, Claiborne County 0
Austin-East 61, Chuckey-Doak 23
Covington 49, Melrose 6
East Nashville Literature 40, Sycamore 10
Fairview 35, Whites Creek 6
Gatlinburg-Pittman 36, Johnson County 33
McNairy Central 22, Raleigh Egypt 7
Milan 20, Trezevant 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 47, Cheatham County 7
Red Bank 49, Smith County 14
Sequatchie County 34, Brainerd 14
South Gibson 20, Wooddale 18
Stratford 29, Camden Central 22
Unicoi County 27, Kingston 20
Upperman 44, Loudon 14
York Institute 35, Signal Mountain 21
Division I Class 4A=
First Round=
Anderson County 54, Union County 0
Crockett County 48, Craigmont 12
Dyersburg 63, Memphis East 0
Elizabethton 28, Howard 14
Greeneville 54, East Hamilton 21
Haywood County 35, Fayette Ware 0
Jackson North Side 50, Portland 6
Jackson South Side 16, Creek Wood 14
Maplewood 56, DeKalb County 7
Marshall County 30, Stone Memorial 29, OT
Montgomery Central 17, Hardin County 14
Nolensville 42, Macon County 7
Ripley 31, Millington 21
Springfield 47, Chester County 12
Sullivan South 39, Chattanooga Central 12
Tullahoma 37, Livingston Academy 23
Division I Class 5A=
First Round=
Beech 45, Summit 42, OT
Daniel Boone 32, Gibbs 14
David Crockett 20, Knoxville Halls 17, OT
Henry County 42, Munford 14
Hillsboro 48, Lincoln County 7
Kirby 41, Kenwood 13
Knoxville Catholic 34, Knoxville West 28
Knoxville Central 48, Cocke County 6
Knoxville Fulton 46, Lenoir City 15
Oak Ridge 42, Rhea County 0
Page 45, Hillwood 14
Ridgeway 41, Dyer County 13
Shelbyville 42, Gallatin 19
Soddy Daisy 42, Clinton 19
Southwind 28, Clarksville 27, OT
Tennessee 24, South Doyle 17
Division I Class 6A=
First Round=
Blackman 44, Lebanon 7
Brentwood 31, McGavock 11
Cane Ridge 41, Franklin 6
Farragut 49, Cleveland 24
Germantown 51, Arlington 14
Hendersonville 23, Riverdale 14
Houston 34, White Station 19
Independence 33, Smyrna 14
Maryville 28, Bearden 7
Memphis Central 21, Cordova 20
Mt. Juliet 42, Cookeville 7
Oakland 49, Rossview 10
Ooltewah 35, Knoxville Hardin Valley 28
Ravenwood def. Nashville Overton, forfeit
Science Hill 24, Bradley Central 21
Whitehaven 40, Collierville 7
Clarksville Academy 44, King's Academy 33
Grace Baptist 27, Rosemark Academy 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 54, Jackson Christian 42
Nashville Christian 41, Ezell-Harding 0
BGA 51, Silverdale Baptist Academy 14
Bell Buckle 48, Chattanooga Christian 27
CPA 45, University-Jackson 7
ECS 29, Lipscomb Academy 13
Franklin Road Academy 39, Grace Christian 6
Lausanne Collegiate 62, Goodpasture 28
Notre Dame 55, CAK 17
St. George's 49, Harding Academy 48
Briarcrest 42, St. Benedict 15
Ensworth 14, Father Ryan 13
Pope John Paul II 49, Baylor 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/