PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 22, Ashford 15

Alabama Christian Academy 16, Pike County 0

Albertville 33, Columbia 0

American Christian Academy 49, Woodlawn 0

Andalusia 23, Trinity Presbyterian 7

Ardmore 41, Elkmont 0

Ariton 29, Goshen 6

Athens 29, Gardendale 22

Auburn 22, Opelika 15

Austin 60, Decatur 45

Baldwin County 31, Gulf Shores 0

Bayside Academy 27, Faith Academy 17

Benjamin Russell 28, Central - Clay County 23

Bessemer City 16, Spain Park 14

Beulah 36, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Beulah, N.D. 36, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Blount 31, Robertsdale 7

Boaz 42, Guntersville 19

Bob Jones 39, Mainland, Fla. 36

Brantley 35, New Brockton 17

Brewer 42, Danville 0

Brilliant 34, Vina 9

Carbon Hill 16, Dora 0

Carroll-Ozark 26, Russell County 7

Carver-Montgomery 18, Greenville 13

Catholic-Montgomery 16, Anniston 9

Central-Phenix City 49, Meridian, Miss. 10

Central-Tuscaloosa 58, Greene County 34

Chambers Academy 41, Abbeville Christian Academy 14

Cherokee County 33, St. Clair County 7

Citronelle 34, Leroy 7

Clarke Prep 48, Marengo Academy 0

Clements 32, Tanner 6

Cleveland 41, Locust Fork 7

Colbert County 47, Cherokee 0

Cold Springs 27, Berry 20

Collinsville 47, Crossville 14

Coosa Christian 45, Appalachian 22

Corner 56, Oak Grove 13

Cottage Hill 42, Florala 14

Cottonwood 14, Slocomb 0

Crenshaw Christian Academy 28, Cornerstone Christian 0

Curry 17, Oakman 14

DAR 59, Douglas 0

Dale County 56, G.W. Long 0

Davidson 33, Alma Bryant 21

Decatur Heritage 31, Sumiton Christian 7

Deerfield-Windsor, Ga. 13, Glenwood 10

Demopolis 22, Northridge 20

Donoho 35, Horseshoe Bend 12

Dothan 47, Rehobeth 7

Edgewood Academy 34, Lee-Scott Academy 3

Elba 53, Opp 33

Elmore County 21, Marbury 0

Enterprise 35, Charles Henderson 28

Etowah 19, Moody 0

Eufaula 42, Beauregard 26

Fairhope 49, Mary Montgomery 21

Fairview 32, Hanceville 22

Falkville 32, Vinemont 28

Flomaton 40, Northview, Fla. 20

Florence 21, Buckhorn 0

Francis Marion 16, R.C. Hatch 8

Fyffe 41, Geraldine 7

Gaylesville 34, Asbury 0

Geneva 47, Geneva County 22

Good Hope 47, Priceville 14

Gordo 26, Aliceville 12

Greensboro 26, Jemison 10

Grissom 48, Lee-Huntsville 19

Hale County 22, Sipsey Valley 8

Haleyville 21, Central-Florence 7

Hamilton 32, Cordova 0

Hartselle 38, Brooks 14

Hatton 36, West Morgan 14

Headland 30, Highland Home 27

Hewitt-Trussville 38, West Forsyth, Ga. 30

Hillcrest 30, Tuscaloosa County 20

Hillcrest-Evergreen 46, Montgomery Academy 0

Holly Pond 36, Ider 13

Holt 18, Autaugaville 16

Holtville 42, Central Coosa 0

Holy Spirit 56, Vincent 22

Houston Academy 48, McKenzie 12

Hubbard 46, Shoals Christian 21

Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 18

Isabella 41, Billingsley 8

Jacksonville 35, Alexandria 28

Lakeside School 34, Northside Methodist 26, OT

Lamar County 35, Sulligent 7

Lanett 35, LaFayette 7

Leeds 55, John Carroll Catholic 24

Linden 52, Sumter Central High School 0

Lowndes Academy 20, Evangel Christian School 6

Luverne 26, Georgiana 12

Lynn 38, Phillips-Bear Creek 19

Macon-East 44, Evangel Christian 0

Madison Academy 54, Lawrence County 20

Maplesville 35, Fultondale 17

Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 8

Marion County 28, Hackleburg 6

Mars Hill Bible 49, Sheffield 13

McAdory 20, Dallas County 0

McGill-Toolen 30, Murphy 3

Meek 14, Winston County 13

Monroe Academy 18, Bessemer Academy 16

Monroe County 12, J.F. Shields 8

Montevallo 22, Shelby County 12

Morgan Academy 35, Patrician Academy 7

Mortimer Jordan 18, Cullman 16

North Jackson 48, Plainview 0

Northside 41, Brookwood 14

Ohatchee 41, White Plains 8

Oneonta 35, Hayden 21

Oxford 35, Gadsden 6

Park Crossing 24, Jeff Davis 10

Parker 28, Huffman 22

Paul Bryant 10, Minor 3

Pelham 42, Bibb County 12

Pell City 27, Calera 7

Piedmont 32, Addison 20

Pike Liberal Arts 41, Freeport, Fla. 28

Pike Road 41, Central-Hayneville 0

Pinson Valley 41, Ramsay 12

Pisgah 50, Woodville 28

Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 10

Pleasant Valley 68, West End-Walnut Grove 26

Prattville 19, Stanhope Elmore 16

Prattville Christian Academy 22, J.U. Blacksher 21

Providence Christian 42, Houston County 8

Ranburne 41, Glencoe 7

Randolph County 28, Notasulga 14

Randolph School 30, Lauderdale County 28

Red Bay 37, Phil Campbell 8

Rocky Bayou Christian, Fla. 42, Snook Christian 14

Rogers 34, Lexington 7

Russellville 40, Deshler 34, OT

Saint Luke's Episcopal 41, Chickasaw 0

Saks 55, Cleburne County 14

Samson 37, Kinston 18

Sand Rock 21, Gaston 12

Saraland 50, B.C. Rain 0

Sardis 27, Sylvania 3

Satsuma 39, W.S. Neal 20

Scottsboro 26, Fort Payne 13

Section 25, New Hope 12

Selma 60, Southside-Selma 20

Smiths Station 27, Valley 0

Southeastern 60, Brindlee Mountain 0

Southern Academy 28, South Choctaw Academy 21

Spanish Fort 20, Daphne 13

Sparkman 14, Hazel Green 7

Springville 33, Ashville 22

St. James 37, Straughn 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 51, East Lawrence 0

St. Paul's 35, St. Stanislaus, Miss. 7

Susan Moore 28, J.B. Pennington 21, OT

Sylacauga 20, Chilton County 13

T.R. Miller 41, Choctaw County 6

Talladega 20, Munford 10

Tallassee 16, Handley 12

Theodore 24, Baker 0

Thomasville 28, Sweet Water 14

Thompson 47, Foley 0

Thorsby 46, Verbena 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 31, Escambia Academy 7

UMS-Wright 37, Mobile Christian 7

Valley Head 26, Alabama School for the Deaf 0

Vestavia Hills 17, Homewood 10

Victory Chr. 34, Fayetteville 15

Wadley 48, Woodland 0

Walter Wellborn 41, Lincoln 22

West Point 27, Arab 26

Westbrook Christian 28, Ragland 6

Westminster Christian Academy 36, Madison County 20

Wetumpka 44, Northview 14

Wicksburg 49, Daleville 20

Wilcox Academy 43, Fort Dale Academy 14

Williamson 21, LeFlore 0

Wilson 27, Colbert Heights 21

Winfield 35, Fayette County 13

Winterboro 18, B.B. Comer 8

Zion Chapel 40, Red Level 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chelsea vs. Briarwood Christian, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Helena vs. Hueytown, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/