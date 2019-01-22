Fraternity closes LSU chapter for hazing, alcohol violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Delta Kappa Epsilon says it has closed its nearly century-old chapter at Louisiana State University over violations of the fraternal organization's alcohol and hazing policies.

DKE's executive director, Doug Lanpher, declined to say what allegations prompted the organization to investigate its chapter at LSU. The university is conducting its own investigation as well.

News outlets report last week's closure comes as university cracks down on unsafe fraternity and sorority practices following the 2017 death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver of Georgia. The 18-year-old Gruver died during a hazing ritual that required pledges to chug hard liquor. His blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit. LSU later banned that fraternity until 2033.