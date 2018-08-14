Former Utah library director sentenced to 30 days in Jail

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The former director of Utah library will serve 30 days in jail after spending thousands of dollars in library funds on a mobile video game.

Adam Winger pleaded guilty in June to theft and forgery charges.

The Herald Journal reports he agreed to pay $78,000 in restitution in advance as part of his plea agreement.

Investigators say the 38-year-old served as the director for the North Logan City Library for about three years. Winger was accused of using North Logan City credit cards to buy hundreds of gift cards that he used to play the mobile video game, "Game of War."

Winger was also ordered to write a 10-page book report and may serve 100 hours of community service for North Logan.

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com