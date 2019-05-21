Former FSU president Sandy D'Alemberte dies at 85

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte, a former president of Florida State University and a former state lawmaker who left his imprint on Florida's higher education and criminal justice systems, has died. He was 85.

Florida State President John Thrasher said in a statement that D'Alemberte died Monday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports D'Alemberte collapsed at a rest stop during a return trip from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville where he recently underwent surgery.

The Tallahassee native served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and graduated law school before being elected to the state House of Representatives representing Miami-Dade County from 1966 to 1972.

He was president of the American Bar Association in the early 1990s.

D'Alemberte led FSU for almost a decade starting in 1994 after serving as dean of the law school.

