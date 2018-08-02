Former Baylor coach Art Briles to coach in Italy

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Baylor football coach Art Briles is going to Italy to try to revive his career.

Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal at the Baptist school and hasn't coached since. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he has been hired to coach an American football team, Guelfi Firenze, in Florence, Italy. Briles said he will join the team in October.

Baylor fired Briles after a school investigation found his football program operated as if it was "above the rules" and that staff interfered with assault investigations and witnesses.

Briles has denied wrongdoing or attempts to cover up assaults. In a lawsuit deposition in June, former athletic director Ian McCaw said he believed the university used the football program as a scapegoat for widespread problems at the university. School officials have denied McCaw's claims.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com