Flu outbreak prompts Wabasso schools to cancel classes

WABASSO, Minn. (AP) — A school district in southwestern Minnesota has canceled classes for the rest of the week because of a flu outbreak.

The Wabasso School District called off all classes, activities and practices for Thursday and Friday. More than 20 percent of the district's student body is ill with the flu.

The Star Tribune reports 74 students and nine staff members called in sick Wednesday. That's up from 53 students who were out sick Tuesday.

Wabasso Superintendent Wade McKittrick says the district will be closed the next two days to prevent illness from spreading.

The district serves Lucan, Seaforth, Vesta, Wanda and Wabasso. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.