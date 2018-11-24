Florida soccer coach accused of sending nude photos to girl

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — The varsity soccer coach at a South Florida school is accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to a female student who volunteered with the boys' team.

The SunSentinel reports 38-year-old Owen Cleveland Gayle was arrested late Friday. He's facing multiple charges including harmful material to a minor and solicitation. He's coach of the Somerset Academy team in Pembroke Pines.

Authorities say the girl reported the texts to another coach. Pembroke Pines police detective Michael Silver took over the account and sent texts back to Gayle. The newspaper reports that Gayle responded to those messages with a nude photo and asked the girl to send nude photos of herself.

A police report says Gayle admitted to the charges after he was arrested.

An attorney for Gayle wasn't listed on jail records.