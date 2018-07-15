Emma Gonzalez, right, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, poses for a photograph during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. High school students from Parkland, Florida, joined Utah students and others for a panel discussion and took questions from the audience. less
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February, and other March for Our Lives panel members speak during a town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. The high school students from Parkland, Florida, joined Utah students for a panel discussion and took questions from the audience. March for Our Lives is pushing for universal background checks, federal funding for gun violence research and bans on semi-automatic assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Survivors of the Florida high school shooting massacre were part of a gun reform town hall in Utah addressing school safety and gun laws.
Students from the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February held a 90-minute panel discussion Saturday night at a packed Mountain America Expo Center in Salt Lake City.
The Deseret News reports that among those in attendance was Mayor Jackie Biskupski.
The panel included Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors, Utah high school students and other activists on the "Road to Change" tour.
Student activists addressed high school students and gun rights advocates covering issues ranging from background checks to bump stocks. Activists then held a question-and-answer session.
