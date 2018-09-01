Florida school victim's dad gets recount in board race

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida county where 17 people were slain in a high school shooting rampage will hold an election recount to determine whether a school board member staved off a challenge from a victim's father.

Broward County will recount ballots this weekend in the school board race between incumbent Donna Korn and her challenger, Ryan Petty. Ryan's daughter Alaina was among those killed in the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The initial count shows Korn received 50.4 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election for a countywide seat on the nine-member board. She needs to stay above 50 percent to avoid a November runoff with Petty, who finished second at 31 percent in the three-person field.

Results are expected to be announced on Sunday.