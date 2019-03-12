Florida bill defines anti-Semitism, prohibits discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill that would put a definition of anti-Semitism into Florida law and add religion as a prohibited discrimination at public schools and universities is advancing in the Legislature.

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee unanimously approved the bill on Tuesday.

Language defining anti-Semitism includes expressing a hatred for Jews, calling for the killing or harming of a Jewish person or making dehumanizing or stereotypical allegations about a Jewish person or the collective power of the Jewish community. It also includes accusing Jewish people or Israel of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust and making comparisons of contemporary Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany.

The bill would require educational institutions to consider anti-Semitism to determine if a practice or act was discrimination based on religion.