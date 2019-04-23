Florida Supreme Court rules against Parkland sheriff

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against a sheriff who fought his removal from office after the governor claimed he failed to prevent last year's Parkland school shooting.

Florida's highest court agreed Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis was within his authority to suspend Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff earlier this year. The justices noted that under the Florida Constitution, the state Senate is responsible for deciding whether the removal should be permanent.

Senate leaders decided to first let the case go through the courts.

DeSantis said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep students safe during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Israel has said DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority and interfered with the public's right to elect their sheriff.