Recent sexual harassment and abuse allegations
Harvey Weinstein
A New York Times article uncovered multiple incidents of Weinstein's sexually harassment or abuse. Thousands of women embracing the "Me Too" movement to own their histories of sexual harassment and abuse, and those issues swirling at high volume in the culture overall, parents are reaching for teachable moments in the post-Weinstein world. less
Matt Lauer
NBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week. less
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
Kevin Spacey
Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on Anthony Rapp when he was a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. less
Al Franken
Sen. Al Franken has announced his resignation from the Senate after accusations of sexual harassment. Leeann Tweeden, shown above, accused the Senator of groping her while they were touring with the USO before Franken took office. Subsequent accusations were made for alleged actions while Franken was in office. less
Charlie Rose
The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News fired Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of his show following the sexual harassment report. less
Rep. Trent Franks
Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced his resignation after an ethics inquiry into his discussion of surrogacy with female staffers
Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced his resignation after an ethics inquiry into his discussion of surrogacy with female staffers
John Lasseter
Pixar and Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is accused by several women of unwanted touching and has announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence. He has acknowledged some "missteps" with employees and apologized for any behavior that made workers uncomfortable. less
James Toback
Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women. He said: "anyone who says it is a lying c---r or c- or both ... Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her f--g face." less
Former President George H.W. Bush
Accused of patting seven women (including Heather Lind, pictured above) below the waist while posing for photos with them in recent years, well after he left office. The 93-year-old Republican has issued repeated apologies through a spokesman "to anyone he has offended," with the spokesman noting that the former president uses a wheelchair and that his arm sinks below people's waists when they take photos with him. less
Warren Moon
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday in Orange County Superior Court. According to court documents, Wendy Haskell alleges Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances as part of her role as his assistant working for Sports 1 Marketing. Moon is the co-founder and president of the company.
Roy Moore
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers. About a half-dozen other women also have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, has called the allegations "unsubstantiated," ''unproven" and "fake." He has rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside; the state GOP is standing by him. less
Dr. Larry Nassar
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor. Raisman tells "60 Minutes" she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He's now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. less
Brett Ratner
Film director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women, Including actress Olivia Munn, of harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report.
Mark Halperin
Halperin apologized for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.
Russell Simmons
In a report published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in the Los Angeles Times, Model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old. Simmons, denied the allegations in a statement. less
Steven Seagal
Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.
Jeremy Piven
CBS is investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Piven, who currently stars in the CBS series, "Wisdom of the Crowd." Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claimed in posts on her Twitter account that the Emmy-winning "Entourage" star groped her on two occasions. less
Garrison Keillor
Author and humorist Garrison Keillor of "Prairie Home Companion" fame he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior
Michael Oreskes
Former executive Michael Oreskes lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015.
Chef John Besh
Chef John Besh stepped down from the restaurant group that bears his name after a newspaper reported that 25 current or former employees of the business said they were victims of sexual harassment.
Dustin Hoffman
Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” less
Ed Westwick
The BBC said Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of a sexual assault allegation against actor Westwick. Westwick has strenuously denied the allegation. less
Tom Wopat
The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" has been accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical in Massachusetts.
Jeffrey Tambor
Trace Lysette, an actress on "Transparent," says the shows star Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner during filming and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements. Tambor denies the allegations saying he has never been a predator - ever. less
Robert Knepper
Knepper was accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.
George Takei
Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981.
Jann Wenner
Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner was accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.
New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish faces multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.
New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish faces multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.
Leon Wieseltier
New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier is accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.
Glenn Thrush
New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush is accused of making drunken, unwanted advances on women. He disputes some of the accusations but has said he had had a drinking problem and apologized for "any situation where I behaved inappropriately." less
Jeff Hoover
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover stepped down as speaker this month after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature.
Stephen Bittel
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel (center), is accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women, Bittel resigned. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after a report that he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist, and Republican state Sen. Jack Latvala is being investigated by the Senate over allegations of harassment and groping. Latvala has denied the allegations.
Gary Goddard
Director-producer Gary Goddard — Accused by one man of sexually molesting him when the man was 12. He denies the allegation.
Matthew Weiner
"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner has been accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.
Tom Sizemore
Actor Tom Sizemore is accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation.
Mario Batali
Batali has taken leave from his restaurants and co-hosting duties on ABC's "The Chew" after the website Eater reported Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 that four women, all unnamed, have accused Batali of sexual harassment. In the wake of the allegations, the Food Network announced it is putting plans to relaunch his seminal show, "Molto Mario," next year on hold. less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story May 4 about the expulsion of Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby from the organization that bestows the Academy Awards, The Associated Press reported erroneously the number of members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board of governors. The board has 54 members, not 55.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organization that bestows the Academy Awards said Thursday that it has expelled two prominent members convicted of sexual offenses, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski, from its membership.
It's the first major decision since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences implemented revised standards of conduct for its over 8,400 members following its expulsion of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein in October. In Polanski's case, the expulsion comes more than 40 years after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl he plied with champagne and Quaaludes during a photo shoot, and 15 years after he won a best director Oscar.
Polanski's attorney Harland Braun said Thursday the decision "blindsided" the director, who learned of his expulsion from media reports.
Braun accused the academy of failing to follow its rules and give Polanski's team a chance to respond to efforts to expel him. He said he and Polanski's agent will ask for the director to be reinstated next week and they want a hearing before a new vote on his membership is taken.
The academy wrote in a statement that its board of governors met Tuesday night and voted on Polanski and Cosby's status in accordance with the new standards. Polanski's membership dates back to 1969, and Cosby's to 1996.
The organization's rules state that its board of governors is entitled to enforce its standards of conduct, and "any member of the Academy may be suspended or expelled for cause." Suspension or expulsion requires two-thirds approval of the 54-member board.
Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for 2002's "The Pianist," remains a fugitive after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 and fleeing the United States the following year. Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania, for drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
A spokesman for Cosby did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.
In its statement, the film academy said its board "continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity."
Adopted in December, the code of conduct stipulates that the academy is no place for "people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency."
The academy's board may now suspend or expel those who violate the code of conduct or who "compromise the integrity" of the academy.
Before Weinstein, only one person is thought to have been expelled from the academy: Carmine Caridi, a character actor who had his membership revoked in 2004 for lending DVD screeners of films in contention for Oscars that ended up online.
The film academy came under intense scrutiny following Weinstein's expulsion and the rise of the #MeToo movement for some of its active members, like Cosby, Polanski and Mel Gibson. And since then, many others have faced new allegations like Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, John Lasseter and Paul Haggis. It even became late-night fodder for people like John Oliver.
Because its members are not made public, occasionally incorrect assumptions are made about who are part of the organization. Woody Allen, for one, is not.
Polanski has been one of the more divisive members of the organization for years. At the 2003 ceremony, Polanski's win — his first — received a standing ovation. He was not in attendance. He'd previously been nominated for writing his adaptation of "Rosemary's Baby," and directing "Chinatown" and "Tess."
Prominent actors like Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster and John C. Reilly continued to work with him, and in 2009, when Polanski was arrested in Zurich and U.S. authorities attempted to extradite him, more than 100 celebrities signed a petition for his release, including Allen, Weinstein, Martin Scorsese, Darren Aronofsky, David Lynch, Penelope Cruz and Tilda Swinton.
Natalie Portman recently told BuzzFeed that she regretted signing the petition.
"We lived in a different world, and that doesn't excuse anything. But you can have your eyes opened and completely change the way you want to live," Portman said. "My eyes were not open."
The film academy has faced a number of challenges in the Time's Up era, including the question of whether or not Casey Affleck would present the best actress Oscar this past March in accordance with tradition. Affleck, who settled a pair of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment in 2010 during the production of the mockumentary "I'm Still Here," bowed out of the task himself early in the year. Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence ended up presenting the award instead.
While this year's Oscars ceremony and host Jimmy Kimmel did not shy away from addressing the movement, it also awarded former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who in 2003 was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado, with an Academy Award for the animated short "Dear Basketball." He admitted to a sexual encounter with the woman, but denied the assault allegation and criminal case was dropped after Bryant's accuser refused to testify. She later filed a civil suit against him, which was settled out of court and included Bryant's public apology to her, although he admitted no guilt.
Its president John Bailey also recently faced an allegation of sexual misconduct, but was cleared after a committee and an outside law firm investigated the claim and unanimously voted that no other action was required and that Bailey would remain in his position.