Fight over smokeless tobacco ends in stabbing at high school

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky high school student has been stabbed and another charged with assault.

News outlets report Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday to a fight at Pulaski County High School. A statement from the agency says the altercation occurred in a boys' bathroom during a class change, and no other students were involved.

Student Damien Erp told WKYT-TV that he was in the restroom when it happened. He says two boys were fighting over smokeless tobacco when one stabbed the other.

Katessa Brock told The Commonwealth Journal that her 18-year-old son, Daniel Wilson, was "blessed" to be alive. She says the knife missed his heart "by an inch" and he ended up with five stiches.

The newspaper reports school resource officer took a male juvenile into custody.