Feds, Providence school reach agreement on English learners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and the Providence Public Schools have reached an agreement to provide better services for students who aren't fluent in English.

The settlement announced Monday stems from a federal investigation. The district has about 8,000 non-English fluent students, about one-third of all students.

Under the agreement, the district will properly identify and place English learners when they enroll, and communicate with parents in a language they understand.

It also provides for adequate English language services and a sufficient number of English as a Second Language teachers.

Superintendent Christopher Maher says the district acknowledged its shortcomings and worked in a "cordial and collaborative" manner with federal authorities to address them. An additional $1.1 million was budgeted in the upcoming school year for new teachers and resources to improve English learner programs.