Feds: Former Washington University scientist falsified data

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal oversight agency says a former Washington University scientist falsified data in gastrointestinal disease research.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a report released Wednesday that Srikanth Santhanam has "expressed remorse" and cooperated with federal and university investigations.

Santhanam resigned from Washington University on Dec. 1. He had worked as postdoctoral research associate in a lab that was studying better ways of treating colon cancer by reducing damage to healthy intestines. The research was funded through federal grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute.

University spokeswoman Diane Duke Williams says the misconduct involved unpublished research and didn't require retractions of any published research. Under a settlement, Santhanam's future research will face extra scrutiny.

