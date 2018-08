Family of school shooting victim to be honored by UConn band

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a student killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school will attend the season-opening football game between UCF and the University of Connecticut, where he was admitted posthumously.

UConn says its marching band, which 14-year-old Alex Schachter hoped to join, will play his favorite song, Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4," Thursday night and spell out the name "Alex" on the field.

The teen, who was killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had planned to apply to UConn and play trombone. His father, Max Schachter has said Alex wore a UConn sweatshirt every day to school.

The university sent a posthumous letter of admission to Alex's family shortly after his death and the family has set up a band scholarship at UConn in his name.