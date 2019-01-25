Family of Louisiana teen slammed by police at school sues

BRUSLY, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana teenager shown on surveillance video being slammed to the floor by school resource officers is suing the police department and school district, news outlets reported this week.

The boy's grandmother, Doris Snearl, claims in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge that former Brusly police Officer Anthony "Kip" Dupre had no reasonable grounds to restrain the 14-year-old in an office at Brusly Middle School in October.

The lawsuit says the boy was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, during the 2018 school year and takes medication for behavioral problems. The suit says the police and the school failed their duties of care. Dupre, former Officer Dan Cipriano and West Baton Rouge Parish Schools are among the defendants.

A parish grand jury indicted Dupre and Cipriano, both 46, last month. Dupre was charged with malfeasance in office; and Cipriano with misdemeanor battery. The criminal cases are ongoing.

The two men resigned in November after the video was sent anonymously to Baton Rouge news outlet WAFB-TV. The family's lawsuit says they were misled about the boy's detainment and discovered the extent of the altercation through the leaked footage.

The suit says Snearl's grandson had been sent to detention but refused and went to the office to call her to pick him up. It says the assistant principal asked Dupre to come to the office, and the boy was bloodied and bruised after Dupre took him to the ground and Cipriano pushed him on a desk.

The family's attorney, Kwame Asante, said the police department failed to train officers on interactions with special needs students, and school administrators failed by turning a discipline issue over to police. The family is seeking damages.

Schools Superintendent Wes Watts said he cannot comment on pending litigation, and police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux did not respond to a request for comment, The Advocate reported Wednesday.

