Expat composes concerto for Venezuela amid political chaos

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A musical director at a Catholic school in northern Utah has composed a concerto that he says is inspired by the political chaos in his native Venezuela that has led many, including him, to flee the country.

The Standard-Examiner reported last week that Alfonso Tenreiro's concerto called "The Prayer" is scheduled to be performed at the Ogden Bach Festival next week.

Tenreiro, who first came to the U.S. as a teen in 1981, says he hopes the music brings awareness to the country that faces hardship amid political unrest and economic turmoil.

He says the concerto is a prayer for the country, and it reflects both the anguish and hope in Venezuela.

The classical composer serves as music director at St. Joseph Catholic High School and Elementary School.

