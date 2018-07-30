Exchange student from Florida dies while swimming in Israel

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The family of a 19-year old exchange student from Florida says she died while swimming in Israel.

The News-Press reports TeNiya Jones' body was found Monday morning. She'd been missing since Saturday night.

She had disappeared off a beach at the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam after entering the water with two friends and getting caught in a rip current.

Jones was in a seven-week exchange program in Jordan when friends decided to take a weekend trip to Israel before returning to the U.S. next Friday.

She was a University of Kentucky sophomore.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com