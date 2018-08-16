Lost exams found; students won't have to retake tests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About 200 Florida high school students briefly thought they may have to retake tests after learning that the United Parcel Service lost a box containing college credit exams they took last spring.

But the Palm Beach Post reports UPS alerted officials on Thursday that the missing box has been found and is being sent to the University of Cambridge in England to be scored.

Santaluces High School Principal Tameka Robinson broke the news about the missing exams to students and their parents on Tuesday.

Students who took the exams were enrolled in International History and some General Paper courses commonly taken by students in ninth and tenth grades.