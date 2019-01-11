Ex-Iowa teacher sentenced to state prison on sex counts

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux Center teacher already serving a federal prison sentence for having sexual contact with young boys has been sentenced to additional time in state prison on similar convictions.

The Sioux County Attorney's office says 37-year-old Curtis Van Dam was sentenced Friday to 60 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The sentence will be served after his 15-year federal prison term.

Until being fired, Van Dam taught at Sioux Center Christian School. He was implicated in dozens of incidents involving boys under age 12 or 13.