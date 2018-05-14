Ex-Arizona assistant coach gets prison term in stalking case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona assistant track and field coach convicted of assaulting a female student-athlete has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Craig Carter was sentenced Monday after being convicted in March of aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous instrument.

He also pleaded guilty last month to charges of stalking and violating a protective order.

Carter will serve three years in prison on the stalking charge and 2 ½ years for violating the protective order with the sentences running concurrently to the five-year sentence.

He had faced up to 23 years in prison.

The 50-year-old ex-coach didn't testify during his trial but admitted to authorities that he choked the woman and threatened her with a box cutter in 2015 when she wanted to end their relationship.