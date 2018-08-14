Defendants arrested at New Mexico compound to be released
Morgan Lee, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Authorities were waiting to learn if human remains found at a disheveled living compound were those of Wahhaj's missing son. Authorities also allege Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border where they say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
This aerial image shows the remote outpost near Amalia, N.M on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Three siblings and two other adults were to appear in court Monday, Aug. 13, on child abuse charges stemming from the alleged neglect of 11 children found living on the squalid compound. All five are being jailed without bail in New Mexico. (Karl Brennan/DroneBase via AP) less
Photo: Karl Brennan, AP
This undated posted provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, left, and his father Siraj Wahhaj. Police reports show that the Georgia boy was last seen in Alabama in December. The boy's mother told police he left with his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, for a trip to a park and never returned. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP) less
Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Various items litter a squalid makeshift living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, where two men and three women were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found. The remains, which haven't been positively identified, may resolve the fate of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a missing, severely disabled Georgia boy. Eleven other children were found at the compound during an Aug. 4 raid. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
Various items litter the kitchen of a makeshift living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found. The remains, which haven't been positively identified, may resolve the fate of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, a missing, severely disabled Georgia boy. Eleven other children were found at the compound during an Aug. 4 raid. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
This aerial image shows a tunnel that is part of a remote outpost near Amalia, N.M on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Three siblings and two other adults have been charged with child abuse stemming from the alleged neglect of 11 children found living on the squalid compound. All five are being jailed without bail in New Mexico. (Karl Brennan/DroneBase via AP) less
Photo: Karl Brennan
This aerial image shows a tunnel that is part of a remote outpost near Amalia, N.M on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Three siblings and two other adults have been charged with child abuse stemming from the alleged neglect of 11 children found living on the squalid compound. All five are being jailed without bail in New Mexico. (Karl Brennan/DroneBase via AP) less
Photo: Karl Brennan
Taos County Solid Waste Department Director Edward Martinez surveys property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The investigation into a group of starving children found in the desert compound in New Mexico took another dark turn, when authorities said they found the remains of a young boy at the squalid property. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of the missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wahhaj was found Monday, on what would have been his fourth birthday, after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Ga., near Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) less
Photo: Mary Altaffer
The Imam's son, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy found 11 children in filthy conditions and hardly any food. (Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Subhannah Wahhaj. She and two other women, believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, have been arrested, following the weekend arrests of two men, authorities said Monday, Aug. 6. (Taos County Sheriff via AP) less
Photo: Taos County Sheriff's Office, AP
This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Hujrah Wahhaj. She and two other women, believed to be the mothers of 11 children found at the compound in rural northern New Mexico, have been arrested, following the weekend arrests of two men, authorities said Monday, Aug. 6. (Taos County Sheriff via AP) less
Photo: Taos County Sheriff's Office, AP
Jany Leveille makes her first appearance in state district court to plead not guilty to charges of child abuse in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Leveille was arrested in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say they found five adults and 11 children living in filth and later recovered the remains of a small boy. less
Photo: Morgan Lee, AP
Defendant Subbannah Wahhaj looks toward the judge's bench during a court hearing, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Taos, N.M. Wahhaj was among several people arrested after authorities raided a property and found 11 children living on a squalid compound on the outskirts of tiny Amalia, N.M., a week earlier. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool) less
Photo: Roberto E. Rosales, AP
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A state judge on Monday cleared the way for five defendants who were arrested on child abuse charges at a remote New Mexico compound to be released pending trial despite authorities' suspicions that the group was training children to use firearms for an anti-government mission.
Judge Sarah Backus set a $20,000 bond for each defendant and ordered that the two men and three women wear ankle monitors, have weekly contact with their attorneys, not consume alcohol and have no firearms.
Police raided the property — a squalid makeshift living compound near the Colorado state line — more than a week ago in response a report of children living in filth, severe hunger and dangers including a leaky propone tank. Five adults were arrested and 11 children were placed in state custody.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj provided some of the children with firearms training — including tactical skills such as "speed loading" guns and firing while in motion. Aside from some rifles, handguns and ammunition, authorities say they found books on being effective in combat and building untraceable assault-style rifles.
Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors were unfairly painting their clients as armed militants as the rifles and handguns found on the property are common guns that can be bought at retail stores and their clients made no aggressive efforts to defend their compound as authorities closed in to serve search warrants earlier this month.
"There was no gun battle, there was no resistance," said Tom Clark, the attorney representing Siraj Ibn Wahhaj.
Clark said his client had permits to carry his weapons and no criminal record — accusing prosecutors of holding adults at the compound to an unusual standard because of their race and Muslim faith.
"They are black and they are Muslim," Clark said. "If these were white people of Christian faith who owned guns, it's not a big deal. ... But they look different and they worship different than the rest of us."
Prosecutors denied any discriminatory treatment based on religious background or race, and warned that the defendants came to New Mexico with their children on a violent and dangerous mission.
"This was not a camping trip and this was not a simple homestead of the kind that many people do in New Mexico," said Deputy District Attorney Timothy Hasson.
Judge Backus said prosecutors failed to articulate any specific threats or plan against the community, despite providing concerning information.
"What I've heard here today is troubling, definitely. Troubling facts about numerous children in far from ideal circumstances and individuals who are living in a very unconventional way," Backus said.
Despite the release terms, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is likely to remain in jail pending a warrant for his arrest in Georgia on accusations that he abducted his own son, Abdul-ghani, from the boy's mother in December and fled to New Mexico. The four other defendants — Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj — may be released on house arrest as soon as Tuesday.
Family members say the remains of a boy found at the compound last week are those of Wahhaj's disabled son, though state medical examiners have not yet identified the body conclusively. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe testified Monday that the remains of a young boy were found inside tunnels that had been dug from inside the compound to an opening 100 feet (30 meters) away.
Testimony from an FBI agent shed some new light on the fate of the disabled child Abdul-ghani.
Agent Travis Taylor described interviews with two children from the compound, ages 13 and 15, after they were taken into protective custody by the state.
The 15-year-old described attempts to cast demonic spirits from Abdul-ghani's body through a ritual that involved reading passages from the Quran while Siraj Ibn Wahhaj held a hand on the boy's forehead, and that Abdul-ghani apparently died after one of the sessions, Taylor said.
He said the children were told that Abdul-ghani would be resurrected as Jesus and "would instruct others on the property about what corrupt institutions to get rid of," in reference to financial and government institutions that might include schools.